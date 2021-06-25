Shivam Hospital under scanner for unauthorised vaccination drives across Mumbai

Tripathi and Patarias are accused of sourcing the vaccines in all the nine drives but their source for the vaccines is not known to the police. (Representational image)

The Mumbai Police Friday said that a group of six people, including two running a hospital in Kandivali (West), were common among the accused in all the cases of unauthorised vaccination drives in Mumbai. So far, seven FIRs have been registered in connection to the case.

They gave out names of 14 accused –– 10 of whom are arrested –– whose involvement is found in some or the other drive, adding that there is a group of six accused whose names are common in each of the nine drives.

These six accused are Mahendra Singh, former clerk in Malad medical association and an organiser; Sanjay Gupta, an event manager; Karim Akbar Ali, a student who was involved in transporting of the vaccines; Shivraj Pataria and Nita Pataria who run the Shivam hospital; Dr Manish Tripathi, a dentist, who ran a nursing home after taking premises of Shivam hospital on rent. First five have been arrested by Kandivali police while Tripathi has applied for anticipatory bail in Dindoshi sessions court.

Tripathi and Patarias are accused of sourcing the vaccines in all the nine drives but their source for the vaccines is not known to the police. Apart from this six, Rajesh Pandey, a former marketing executive with Kokilaben Ambani was involved in five of the drives.

Over 2,000 people received Covid-19 vaccines at nine separately held private vaccination camps in Mumbai. Police believe that the vaccines administered were fake. Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police, law and order, said in their probe till now it is not ascertained from where the vaccines have been sourced and prima facie the vaccines could be fake but there is no scientific evidence to back it presently.

“One of the arrested accused said they were taught to administer saline water. We suspect some people might have been administered saline water but it is not ascertained yet. We have added the IPC section 308 for attempt to culpable homicide because the ones who got the vaccine will think they received the first dose and so will not take the first dose again. The accused had this knowledge and so compromised the safety of these people and hence the section has been added.”

Two more FIRs are likely to be registered for such drives –– one in Andheri for Kwan talent company on June 6 and second on May 25 in Naupada, Thane for another private company.