Day after police stopped them, over 500 gather at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park backing CJP

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Written by G S Purvi
A day after police detained protesters at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, more than 500 people, including students, senior citizens and children, gathered at Shivaji Park on Tuesday for the second day of demonstrations, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education system.
The protesters, who said they were demonstrating in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, marched peacefully despite a heavy police presence.
Police initially attempted to detain some protesters, but released them after the crowd began raising slogans. The demonstration continued for some time before police dispersed the gathering. Protesters then marched towards Dadar railway station, continuing to raise slogans.
The protest site echoed with chants of “Dharmendra Pradhan must resign”, “Jai Bhim”, “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Vande Mataram”.
Several participants said Tuesday’s gathering was organised after police prevented Monday’s protest from taking shape.
“Police officials present at the site on Monday did not allow people to gather or hold placards, effectively preventing the protest. That is why many of us assembled again today,” one participant said.
A young protester, requesting anonymity, said the agitation would continue until the Education Minister stepped down.
“The protest will not stop unless the Education Minister resigns. We do not know who the next minister will be, but those in power should know they will be held accountable if they fail to deliver,” the protester said.
Another teenage participant said the controversy had eroded faith in public institutions.
“I have lost faith in a system where nothing is transparent. Democracy seems to exist only on paper, not in practice,” the teenager said.
Swikruti Pai (29), a working professional, said she joined the protest despite not having children of her own.
“I am here because my friends have children, and I am fighting for their future. The entire education system is being questioned, and those responsible must be held accountable,” she said.
Monday’s protest at Chaityabhoomi had seen police detain several demonstrators after they attempted to gather despite restrictions, prompting participants to regroup at Shivaji Park on Tuesday.
(The reporter is an intern with The Indian Express)
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