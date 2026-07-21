Day after police stopped them, over 500 gather at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park backing CJP

Locals from Siddharth Colony in Chembur(E) protested in solidarity with the CJP protest in Delhi and against the police action during yesterday's march, which left several students injured. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Written by G S Purvi

A day after police detained protesters at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, more than 500 people, including students, senior citizens and children, gathered at Shivaji Park on Tuesday for the second day of demonstrations, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education system.

The protesters, who said they were demonstrating in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, marched peacefully despite a heavy police presence.

Police initially attempted to detain some protesters, but released them after the crowd began raising slogans. The demonstration continued for some time before police dispersed the gathering. Protesters then marched towards Dadar railway station, continuing to raise slogans.