‘We’re here for the kids’: How Mumbai’s Gen Z paperleak protest became a family affair
On the sixth day of protests in Mumbai, thousands filled Shivaji Park on Friday. Behind the memes and the music stood another crowd, a mother chained to her daughter, a father with twins in his arms, a man holding a placard for a son who stayed home.
On the sixth day of protests, Shivaji Park looked every bit like a Gen Z gathering. A DJ blasted Bollywood songs, meme-filled placards bobbed above the crowd, and almost every moment was being documented for Instagram.
But threaded through the sea of young faces was another generation entirely.
Parents, grandparents and aunts had turned up not to lead the protest, but to stand beside it. Some came because their children wanted to. Others came for children who stayed home. Many had no direct stake at all, but believed the movement was fighting for the future of an entire generation.
“I am here for the kids,” said Shoiba Shaikh, 40, chained at the wrist to her excited 13-year-old daughter, Zoya, who darted around documenting every angle for social media. “This,” she said, pointing at their chains, “is so that she does not get lost or stuck in a situation.”
A short distance away stood Mohammed Momin, 36, watching from the edge of the crowd with one of his three-year-old twins perched on each arm. Nearby, three generations stood together, grandmother, mother and toddler.
“I am here for my son’s future, just as my mum was there for mine,” said Janessa Monteiro, 32.
Mohammed Momin, 36, watched from the edge of the crowd at Shivaji Park on Friday, a three-year-old twin on each arm. (Express photo)
The youngest protesters had their own reasons for turning up. “I may be small now, but when I grow up, I will want to be someone and the problems of today will be my problems. Why should I wait for then to start fighting for it to be fixed?” asked 12-year-old Malika Khan, who had come from Antop Hill with her grandmother, Zikra Khan, 60.
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Some parents came even without their children. Bharat Sonawane, 57, held a placard reading ‘Here for my son’, although his son, who is not a NEET aspirant, had chosen not to attend.
Others came because their children asked them to. Sameer Sawant and his wife accompanied their 11-year-old daughter, Saishvari, so she could experience her first protest. Rajesh and Farzana Yadav came with their 19-year-old daughter, Annaysha. “We are here for my daughter’s future but also for a better education system for all,” Rajesh said. “There needs to be accountability. No one in the government has provided any answers on the paper leaks.”
For some families, a specific moment pushed them into the streets. Businessman Suresh Jog, his wife, advocate Darshana Jog, their two children and two cousins had followed the CJP movement from its early days. The police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar, they said, convinced them to join. “What happened there was completely against students’ democratic right to protest,” said Darshana.
Suresh said the problem ran well beyond NEET and JEE, pointing to the Maharashtra TET paper leak and reported irregularities in Mumbai University’s examinations. “It seems to be a never-ending cycle, which is why a movement like this has become necessary,” he said.
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Shoiba Shaikh, 40, chained at the wrist to her 13-year-old daughter Zoya at the protest at Shivaji Park, Dadar, on Friday. “This is so that she does not get lost or stuck in a situation,” she said. (Express photo)
For Goregaon-based businessman Saurabh Tiwari, who attended with his wife and school-going son, the turning point was the CBSE on-screen marking controversy. “I was shocked that after the on-screen marking controversy, the government questioned students instead of taking responsibility for the failure. If we do not stand up now, this will continue,” he said.
Others said they had come despite having no personal stake. Leela D’Souza from Andheri said her children had completed their education years ago. “But when I saw this movement taking shape, I felt I had to be a part of it. Finally, there is a generation demanding accountability from the government. The least I can do is stand beside them and show that the youngsters have our support,” she said.
Powai resident Zainab Kutiyanawala travelled with three family members, though her 10-year-old daughter stayed home. “Hats off to Gen Z for taking the responsibility of bringing about a revolution. We don’t want the next generation to go through the same struggles that we, as millennials, faced,” she said.
For four Class 12 students from the same building in Mira Road, including a NEET aspirant, an aunt made the difference. Tabassum Khan, 34, volunteered to accompany them. “It didn’t take much convincing, as their parents too believe in their fight,” she said. “I have a small son, who is at home. I want to support the children in their fight for their rights now, so that my son doesn’t face the same problems when he is older.”
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Not every young protester had their family’s blessing. “I’ve come without telling my parents to avoid the unnecessary fight as they would be scared for my safety, although I know if something were to happen, they would have my back,” said Raina, a 19-year-old design student who came with friends.
Nishant Lipte, a third-year medical student from Sion Hospital, came in his white coat despite an approaching exam and his father’s warning against joining.
As the protest stretched beyond its scheduled closing time, families lingered even as the crowd began to thin. Among the last to leave were those with no children at all. “We were just about getting dejected in this generation,” said Sandha Gokhale, 72. “But this protest has shown us cause to rejoice. This resistance is like oxygen to us.”
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
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Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
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