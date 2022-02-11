Direct authorities not to use Shivaji Park for funerals, memorials in future: PIL in Bombay HC

A social activist and resident of Shivaji Park area on Friday moved a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to Maharashtra government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other authorities not to construct any further memorial at Shivaji Park or use the playground as a funeral place in future. On February 6, funeral of singer Lata Mangeshkar was held on the premises.

Activist Prakash Belwade, through a PIL filed through advocate Prakash Salsingikar, has also sought from the court directions to state Urban Development Department, BMC, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Heritage Corporation (MMRHC) and District Collector to formulate guidelines for protecting the playground and adjacent area of the Shivaji Park to preserve its legal status and historical or heritage-wise importance.

The petitioner referred to demands by political leaders to erect a memorial for Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where the veteran singer was cremated with full state honours on Sunday.

Referring to section 37-A of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP) that provides for power to state to only temporarily alter the usage of playground, the PIL said that the same cannot be permanent. “Thus, once an area is declared as a playground, it cannot be used for any other purposes,” it read. HC will hear the PIL in due course.