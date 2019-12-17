Shivaji memorial: Technical specifications changed without due approval, says CAG report

The Shivaji memorial was a flagship project of then BJP-led state government. (Archive) The Shivaji memorial was a flagship project of then BJP-led state government. (Archive)

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Project in Arabian Sea has questioned the state government’s Public Works Department (PWD) for changing technical specifications, during the cost optimisation process, to reduce the cost of the project without the approval of the institutions concerned.

The CAG carried out an audit of the project between April and May 2019. The report, accessed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, was sent to the state PWD in October.

According to the report, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Institution of Oceanography (NIO) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) had in November 2014 submitted the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report wherein it was recommended that the reclamation level be maintained at 10.5 metres from Chart Datum (CD) — water level at the lowest of low tide — on the basis of the highest astronomical tide, storm surge, sea level rise due to global warming and wave crest height from a return period of one in 500 years. It was, however, noticed that the reclamation level was reduced to 9.5 metres from CD, it added.

The report further said it was noticed that the concrete block portion of the sea wall is replaced with rock bund and sea wall height was reduced by 3.4 metres from 14.50 metres to 11.10 metre.

“Since the CSIR, NIO and NEERI had recommended technical specifications on the basis of physical conditions at the proposed site, any changes needs to be approved from these institutions. It was, however, noticed that the changes have not been approved by these institutions,” the CAG remarked.

It further noted that PWD stated that the High Power Steering Committee (HPSC), which is headed by the chief minister, approved the revised proposal submitted by the Project Management Consultant (PMC). “The reply is not tenable as much as before approval by HPSC the changes need to be ratified by the institutions who prepared the EIA report,” the report remarked on the PWD’s submission.

An official from CAG said it has sought a detailed response from PWD. When contacted last week, Manoj Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD), said: “We haven’t studied it yet. I can’t comment on it.”

Vice Admiral (retd) I C Rao, who is president of APLI Mumbai, an NGO, said the changes in technical specifications have led to compromising the safety of the project. “The memorial location is in the open sea and open to cyclonic storm. Recently, the number of cyclonic storms have increased due to climate change which creates surge in waves. To prevent that, the reclamation height should be to a sufficiently high level. So, by reducing the height suggested in EIA, the safety factor has been compromised,” said Rao.

Rao further said that the concrete blocks to support the sea wall has been done away with completely.

“The wall will rest only on rubble which is known to differential settlement and that will cause cracks to the wall. This is also serious compromise on the safety,” he added.

The Shivaji memorial was a flagship project of then BJP-led state government. Work on the project was stopped in January, days after the Supreme Court, while hearing a special leave petition on January 11, orally asked the state not to proceed with the construction of the statue.

