Shivaji memorial revised design: No technical panel nod, govt to continue plan; Oppn demands probe

WITH the state government announcing its intent to start construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial despite the revised design of the statue not having the required approval from the project’s technical committee and an NOC from the Mumbai fire brigade, Opposition parties in the state on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter.

On Wednesday, The Indian Express reported that the revised design of the project does not have approvals from the project’s technical committee, headed by the principal secretary of the Public Works Department.

In February, the Project Management Consultant made a series of changes to the design of the equestrian statue and pedestal, together envisioned as the world’s tallest statue, in order to bring down its overall cost. The revised design and the cost-optimisation report have not been okayed by the technical committee.

“Is the government in a hurry to take credit for the memorial by pushing the project when it still does not have the technical committee’s approval for revised design? Or is the government making mistakes deliberately in order to delay the project? A probe should be ordered into the matter to fix responsibility and action should be taken against whoever is responsible for the lapse,” said Dhananjay Munde, NCP leader and Opposition leader in the Legislative Council.

The cost-cutting measures include changes in design, deletion of items and phasing of works to bring down the cost from Rs 3,826 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The design changes made include reduction of reclamation area, reduction of the height of a seawall to be built, reduction of height of pedestal and statue while increasing the length of the sword held aloft by the warrior king.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly, said the government appears to be lacking an honest approach in building the memorial. “The government is trying to show that it is fast-tracking projects, but nothing has happened. A few months ago, the government had claimed that the project had all the clearances and approvals. It has become clear now that the government is using the memorial for political gains,” said Vikhe Patil.

The issues pertaining to the technical committee’s approval, arrangements to deal with a fire or other emergencies as well as an NOC from the fire department were discussed at a meeting of the project implementation, monitoring and co-ordination committee that is headed by legislator Vinayak Mete on September 5.

The memorial – a 121.2-metre statue standing atop an 88.8-metre pedestal – is a flagship project of the BJP-led government in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone and conducted the ‘jal-poojan’ in December 2016.

