Shivaji memorial: Report on boat accident in 15 days

The state government on Thursday promised that a probe into the capsizing of a speedboat off the Mumbai coastline when it was enroute to the site of the proposed Shivaji memorial will be completed within

15 days.

Advertising

Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab raised the issue in the Legislative Council, contending that overcrowding and lack of life jackets was observed on the speedboat that capsized, resulting death of one man on October 24. Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) legislator Jayant Patil said a case of culpable homicide should be filed against the owner of the boat and the person who had taken the boat on rent.

“An inquiry committee has been appointed to probe the boat accident. The committee, headed by the nautical advisor, will investigate all aspects, including overcrowding, passenger safety and others. It will submit the report in 15 days and action will be taken against those responsible,” said Ravindra Chavan, Minister of State for Ports. The police are investigating the case, he added. Chavan said that the registration of the boat has been suspended. Showcause notices have also been issued to the boat owner and operator, he added. ENS