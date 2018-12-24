Shivaji Memorial: PWD starts process to obtain NOC from fire brigade

The Public Works Department (PWD) has finally started the process of getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Fire Brigade for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (CSMM) project in the Arabian Sea.

The issue was raised at the meeting of the CSMM project implementation, monitoring and coordination committee that is headed by legislator Vinayak Mete on September 5.

The Indian Express, on October 3, had reported that the project did not have an NOC from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Documents accessed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act showed that the fire department wrote to the PWD, stating that the memorial building and adjoining area did not have the required NOC on the firefighting mechanism. A fire official said the detailed building plans with fire fighting design must be submitted as it involved a pedestal of 82m equivalent to a 16-story building, electric receiving station, helipad, exhibition hall and viewing gallery.

The memorial — 212m in height, including a 123.2-m statue standing atop an 88.8-m pedestal — is a flagship project of the BJP-led state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted a ‘jal poojan’ at the spot in December 2016.

Another fire official said the project design did not include adequate arrangements for fire or any other emergency. “The pedestal will be considered a high-rise building, so it must have a fire rescue floor, evacuation and exit points,” further said the officer, adding that there should be a plan on how firefighting equipment will reach the island in case of an emergency.

Sources in the PWD said a plan for evacuation from the memorial site in case of an emergency still needed to be prepared.

“We have received a letter from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and have started the process of submitting the plans. We are hopeful of getting an NOC,” further said an official.

Earlier this week, Mete, chairman of the CSMM Project Implementation, Monitoring and Coordination Committee, along with PWD officials, conducted a ‘bhoomipujan’ at the proposed site.