Shivaji memorial: Despite CAG rap, PWD clears payment for firm

Despite the objections raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the work of the consultant firm for the Shivaji memorial project, and its fee, the state government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process to pay a further installment to the firm.

Sources in the government said that despite the remarks of the CAG, the state PWD had initiated the process to make payment to the consultant on its request. “In the last week, Rs 5 crore has been disbursed by the state PWD for making payment to the consultant. But, the payment has not yet been made,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Another official said now that the CAG report was with the department, it was only right that its remarks on the project be studied before payment to the consultant.

According to the CAG report, the payment made to the consultant till March 2017 is Rs 20.53 crore. The Maharashtra government accorded sanction for appointment of M/s Egis India Consulting Engineers Pvt Ltd and Design Associates as Project Management Consultant (PMC) at a cost of Rs 94.70 crore in March 2016 for 40 months (till August 2019). The cost was reduced to Rs 82.46 crore after its scope of work was reduced, it added.

The CAG carried out an audit of the Shivaji Memorial Project between April and May 2019. The report, accessed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, was sent to the state PWD in October.

The Indian Express on Monday reported on the CAG report’s findings that the “PMC had not executed the work related to pre-tender stage fully and satisfactorily” till May 2019. The CAG report also remarked that the de-scoping of the work of PMC for the Shivaji Memorial Project resulted in “undue benefit of Rs 9.61 crore” to the PMC and caused an “additional financial burden of Rs 20.57 crore” on the exchequer.

The Shivaji memorial was a flagship project of the then BJP-led state government. Work on the project was stopped in January, days after the Supreme Court, while hearing a special leave petition on January 11, orally asked the state not to proceed with the construction of the statue.

