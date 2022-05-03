Shivaji memorial at Raigad Fort was not built by Tilak: Sambhajiraje

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray’s statement that Lokmanya Tilak built Chhatrapati Shivaji’s memorial at Raigad Fort has sparked a debate in Maharashtra, with politicians weighing in on the matter, saying it was a distortion of history.

On Tuesday, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje joined the debate to admonish Raj Thackeray. “I can state with some authority that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s memorial was not built by Lokmanya Tilak,” Sambhajiraje said.

Sambhajiraje hails from the Kolhapur royal family, is a descendant of the great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the great grandson of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

“One should exercise utmost caution when speaking about history. If you know history correctly and are absolutely confident of its factual rightness, only then should it be discussed. Or else it is better to avoid the topic,” Sambhajiraje said.

Sambhajiraje’s Rajya Sabha tenure ends Tuesday. Over the last few months, he has distanced himself from BJP. “I will disclose my plans after May 6. I am committed to Chhatrapati Shivaji and Shahu Maharaj. I will carry forward their teachings and thoughts to masses across Maharashtra and Delhi. My political work will be both at the Centre and state level,” he said.

Thackeray made the remark during the course of his speech at Aurangabad on Sunday.

Earlier, NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Jitendra Awhad had questioned why MNS was distorting history and not speaking on Jyotiba Phule’s role in the Shivaji memorial project.