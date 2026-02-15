‘Maharashtra will not tolerate this’: CM Fadnavis attacks Congress leader Sapkal over Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu Sultan comparison

While strongly condemning Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal for drawing parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said the state will not tolerate any insult to the erstwhile Maratha ruler.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra holds Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the highest esteem. He is our deity, and we worship the great warrior King Shivaji Maharaj. Anybody who dares to insult him will get a befitting reply.”

Congress leader Sapkal should feel ashamed and apologise to the people of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said.

“Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Congress chief Sapkal should apologise for comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan. The Congress should take cognisance of this matter, and its allies must clear their stand on Sapkal’s statement,” Fadnavis said.