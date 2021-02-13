Shivaji birth anniversary: MKM, BJP threaten agitation against govt’s restrictions

BJP’s Ram Kadam warned of street agitation if the guidelines restricting the Shivaji celebrations are not withdrawn immediately. (File Photo)

The state government’s circular imposing restrictions on celebrations of the February 19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary has triggered sharp reaction from Maratha Kranti Morcha, Sambhaji Brigade, and the opposition BJP.

The state government has restricted numbers at each celebration to 100 citing C0vid-19, and banned processions, motorbike rallies, cultural events, road shows. Earlier, the number was just 10, but was revised upward to 100 after protests and criticism.

“Thackeray government has put an open invitation to people to start visiting zoos to see penguins from February 16. But when it comes to showing reverence towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, government has warned against celebrations. What kind of government we have in Maharashtra,” said BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

BJP’s Ram Kadam warned of street agitation if the guidelines restricting the Shivaji celebrations are not withdrawn immediately. MKM demanded scrapping of the circular. MKM chief coordinator Vinod Patil said, “Maharashtra government has no problems with elections and rallies. They hold public functions where huge gathering is allowed. But when it comes to Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary, they have a problem…”