Saturday, February 19, 2022
Shivaji birth anniversary should be celebrated as per Hindu calendar: Raj Thackeray

The Maharashtra government celebrates Shivaji’s birth anniversary on February 19, as per the Gregorian Calendar.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 19, 2022 7:18:35 pm
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary celebration at Shri Shivaji Preparatory Military School (SSPMS) in Shivajinagar on Saturday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday said Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary should be celebrated as per the Hindu calendar and not the Gregorian Calendar.

“I feel there is a reason why we should celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharah’s jayanti (birth anniversary) as per the Hindu calendar. Look at Indian festivals. Whether it is Diwali, Dusshera or any other festival, they are observed as per the Hindu solar calendar. Therefore you don’t have Diwali on the same date every year,” Thackeray said addressing MNS workers after inaugurating a new unit of the party at Sakinaka in Mumbai.

He was quick to add there was no harm in celebrating Shivaji’s birthday throughout the year.

The MNS has started preparations for the coming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls and started opening new units in the city and suburbs.

Urging party workers to be active in poll preparations, Thackeray said, “MNS offices should be for serving the people. The offices should not become like shops. People’s well-being must be considered.”

