Shiv Subrahmanyam: A life in theatre

TO celebrate the work and life of Shiv Subrahmanyam, a four-day festival was rolled out at the Prithvi Theatre by his theatre group Playtrix Players turning the spotlight on his work as an actor, writer and director. The festival opened last week with the release of ‘Irani Cafe & Other Plays’ (published by Dhauli Books), a collection of plays written by Subrahmanyam. Expressing his appreciation for Subrahmanyam’s work as a playwright, thespian Naseeruddin Shah wrote in his forward: “A paucity of original play writing has been the bane of most Indian theatre ever since I first started working in it and these ventures of Shiv’s, I believe, paved an encouraging path for young playwrights in the city.”

While Subrahmanyam has written around nine plays, this collection has three of his full-length plays — Irani Cafe, Snapshots from an Album and Clogged Arteries. “Shiv’s playwriting is an extension of human behaviour in the most direct way. Whether it is laughter or anger. He was an insightful human who wrote because he could hear life speak through people. A thinker, yet he didn’t make his writing ideologically heavy or full of ‘isms’. If there is any ‘ism’ which resonates in his plays it is humanism,” says playwright-director Makrand Deshpande.

Kumud Mishra, Divya Jagadale and Manav Kaul in the play Irani Cafe, written by Shiv Subrahmanyam. Kumud Mishra, Divya Jagadale and Manav Kaul in the play Irani Cafe, written by Shiv Subrahmanyam.

The driving force behind the festival was actor Divya Jagdale, Subrahmanyam’s wife and co-founder of Playtrix Players. “Before we got married in 1996, he had directed several plays. After our marriage, he started writing plays. Snapshots… was his first full-length play, written in 2000. For now, we are publishing these three plays. He has written several one-act plays. They will feature in the second volume two of his plays,” says Jagdale, who picks Clogged Arteries as his most well-constructed plays.

Hidayat Sami and Divya Jagdale in Snapshots from an Album. Hidayat Sami and Divya Jagdale in Snapshots from an Album.

Jagdale also mentioned that even as Subrahmanyam’s career in the entertainment industry was unfolding — he appeared on the big screen several in movies, including Prahaar (1991), Droh Kaal (1994), Kaminey (2009), Hichki (2018) and Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) — he found time for writing plays. He also worked on the scripts of movies such as Parinda (1989), Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin (1996), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003) and Chameli (2003), among others. Subrahmanyam passed away on April 22 this year, about two months after he and Jagdale lost their son Jahan, who had ependymoma brain tumours.

The well-curated festival tried to highlight multiple aspects of Subrahmanyam’s creativity and personality. Jagdale says, “The festival is to celebrate Shiv, his love for theatre, for everyone who loved him and a hope towards the future of children suffering ependymoma brain tumours.”

Sohrab Ardeshir, Eddie Seth, Divya Jagdale, Avantika Akerkar, Ayesha Raza, Ashwin Mushran, Digvijay Sawant and Shivani Vakil in Clogged Arteries. Sohrab Ardeshir, Eddie Seth, Divya Jagdale, Avantika Akerkar, Ayesha Raza, Ashwin Mushran, Digvijay Sawant and Shivani Vakil in Clogged Arteries.

The funds generated from the ticket sale during the festival was donated to Tata Memorial Hospital for research to find a cure for children with ependymoma brain tumours. Apart from staging his plays at Prithvi Theatre, there was a screening of his film, Sriram Raghavan-directed 8 Column Affair, which was followed by directors including Leena Yadav talking about Subrahmanyam. There were screenings of Cha Cha Cha, a film directed by him but not released, and that of his unfinished film Irani Cafe.

After Jagdale and Subrahmanyam came to know about their son Jahan’s illness, they unwittingly started working on plays that they could perform for school children and at alternate spaces. In recent years, Subrahmanyam had become adept at writing plays that could be staged at any available venue. His last play was Coffee in the Canteen, which he wrote for Prithvi Fringe Festival. “We had barely a fortnight to open the play and only four actors were available. Shiv wrote the play keeping their personalities in mind and the result was beautiful,” recalls Jagdale. His plays such as The Way I See It, Coffee in the Canteen, Toxic, Five minutes of Mrs Chatterjee and Footpath were written after they formed Playtrix Players in 2016.

Advertisement

Shah believes that the labour Subrahmanyam put into his screenwriting “may remain unacknowledged but his plays will survive as the written word”.