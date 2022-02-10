Shiv Sena’s power is limited to ‘Matoshree’: Union minister Narayan Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane has questioned Shiv Sena’s political might in Mumbai and said that its power is limited to ‘Matoshree’, the residence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra-east. Rane’s comments came in response to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s statement that his party is the most powerful in Mumbai.

“Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Shiv Sena is Mumbai’s ‘Dada’. But its power is limited to ‘Matoshree’,” Rane said in a tweet in Marathi.

“Gone are the days when you could threaten somebody. Now things have changed,” Rane added.

On Wednesday, Raut had said in Delhi: “Shiv Sena is the ‘dada’ of Mumbai. Here nobody can do ‘dadagiri’… The BJP’s highhandedness will not work.”

Raut had alleged that the central investigating agencies were harassing him, family and friends. In a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, Raut claimed that law enforcement agencies have been “let loose” against leaders of his party since it ended its alliance with the BJP.

Rane, the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been upset with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra for arresting his son Nitesh Rane in an alleged attempt-to-murder case. Nitesh Rane got bail on Wednesday.