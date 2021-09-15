scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Shiv Sena’s Parab issues defamation notice to Somaiya

Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab asked Somaiya to cease and desist from making defamatory statements, delete all tweets made against him, and issue an unconditional written apology, which is to be published in at least two newspapers.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 15, 2021 12:49:44 am
Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab

Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab Tuesday issued a defamation notice to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Parab asked Somaiya to cease and desist from making defamatory statements, delete all tweets made against him, and issue an unconditional written apology, which is to be published in at least two newspapers.

If Somaiya fails to meet the demand within 72 hours, Parab will seek damages worth Rs 100 crore. Somaiya has alleged that Parab had built illegal resorts in Dapoli, Ratnagiri and an unauthorised office in Bandra (East).

