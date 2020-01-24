Shiv Sena’s colour, conscience still saffron: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with minister-son Aaditya and wife Rashmi at MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with minister-son Aaditya and wife Rashmi at MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Taking on opponents’ criticism over abandoning Hindutva, Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday emphasised that his party has not abandoned Hindutva agenda and that the party’s colour and conscience is still saffron.

Uddhav was felicitated by 11 Shiv Sainiks for the fulfillment of the promise given by him to his father and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on installing a Sena CM.

“Many think that we have abandoned the saffron colour. It is not like that. We have not changed the colour and our conscience. Our colour and conscience is saffron,” said Uddhav while addressing a mega event on MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex on the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray. A number of artistes were also roped in by the Sena for a sound and spectacle show that the party put up for the evening.

Uddhav’s remarks came on the day when his estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray unveiled new saffron flag for his party taking a Hindutva line.

After the Sena parted ways with BJP after assembly polls, the Sena has forged an alliance with NCP and Congress and formed the government in Maharashtra under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi in November. Since then, the Sena has been criticised for abandoning Hindutva.

He further criticised former alliance partner BJP for breaking ties with Sena in 2014 and not keeping its word in 2019. “Recently, there was criticism that our face has been exposed. You had broken the alliance with Sena, who are staunch Hindutvawadis, in 2014 as well and had formed the government with help of invisible hand,” said Thackeray in his seven minute brief speech.

