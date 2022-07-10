Shiv Sena’s CM never goes to Delhi to decide Cabinet: Raut

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that Shinde is not Shiv Sena’s but BJP’s CM and has gone to Delhi to take orders from the BJP high command.

Addressing a rally of Sena workers in Nashik, Raut said, “If anyone (Shinde) is saying that I am the chief minister of Shiv Sena and the government is of Shiv Sena, then it is wrong. The Shiv Sena’s high command is in Mumbai at Matoshree. Not in Delhi. Shiv Sena’s chief minister never goes to Delhi to decide the Cabinet… Did not go.”

“Therefore, the masks of everyone are falling off automatically… he (Shinde) is the chief minister of BJP, not of Shiv Sena. His high command is in Delhi. That is why he has gone to Delhi,” he added. Raut further alleged that the BJP is planning to divide Maharashtra into three parts and break away Mumbai from the state.

“No one can take away Shiv Sainiks from the party. …40 MLAs do not make Shiv Sena. We have the strength to bring back 100 MLAs and 25 MPs,” he said.

He added that while the Shinde faction gave 10 reasons to leave Uddhav Thackeray, the real reason is harassment by central agencies like ED and CBI. “They have been giving reasons like Hindutva but it is a lie. The real reason will now come to the fore. They are giving different reasons everyday. I suggest that all of them should hold a meeting and decide on the exact reason. The real reason is actually ED and 50 khoka (crore allegedly given to rebel MLAs).”

Hitting out at the rebel MLAs for using the name Shiv Sena, Raut said, “Shiv Sena is ours. Balasaheb Thackeray founded it and he is our father. What do you claim? If you have gone there (to BJP), stay happy there, why do you take the name of Shiv Sena? Quit Shiv Sena and announce that ‘we stabbed Uddhav Thackeray in his back’.”

He added that the rebel MLAs took advantage of Thackeray’s illness and rebelled. “I want to tell them that the symbol of bow and arrow is the soul of Shiv Sainiks and you will never get it.”