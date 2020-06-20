Shiv Sena’s 54th foundation day: Will be happy if a Shiv Sainik becomes PM one day, says Uddhav

Thackeray was addressing party leaders and office bearers via videoconferencing to mark Sena’s 54th foundation day, the first after he became the chief minister. Thackeray was addressing party leaders and office bearers via videoconferencing to mark Sena’s 54th foundation day, the first after he became the chief minister.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he would be happy if a Shiv Sainik becomes the Prime Minister one day. Thackeray was addressing party leaders and office bearers via videoconferencing to mark Sena’s 54th foundation day, the first after he became the chief minister.

“I will be happy if a Shiv Sainik becomes the Prime Minister one day,” he said in response to party MP Sanjay Raut’s statement that Thackeray should lead the nation. “You (Thackeray) are leading the state strongly as the chief minister. Now, you should lead the nation,” Raut said in his speech before Thackeray.

Sources in the Sena said the party is now intending to expand its base to outside Maharashtra. “The party chief’s remarks are clear indications that we should now work on increasing our base outside the state,” said a Sena MP.

Meanwhile, in an indirect dig at former ally BJP, Thackeray said his party has not changed its ideology. “I became the chief minister because of the politics being played. Keeping a trust (on someone) is not our weakness but it is in our culture. Pran jaye par vachan na jaye is our culture,” said Thackeray.

He added, “I took the soil from Shivneri and went to Ayodhya. The verdict came in favour of the temple and we got the Chief Minister’s post also. This is the magic of the soil from Shivneri.”

Yuva Sena chief and state’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the work of opening a Shiv Sena shakha in each village of the state needed to be taken up. “Not just in Maharashtra, but the Shiv Sena shakha should be there in all states across the country. And our attempt should be to make the voice of shakhas stronger,” Aaditya said.

Sena observed the 54th foundation day celebrations in low-key manner on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions against gatherings still in place. The party’s saffron flag was hoisted at Shiv Sena headquarters in Dadar and all other shakhas in the morning with few people in attendance.

