Shiv Sena workers try to enter MLA Ravi Rana’s house, cops thwart attempt

Shiv Sena workers early on Saturday broke barricades and attempted to enter the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana after the duo reportedly said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The police, however, managed to thwart the attempt to enter the residence of the Ranas in Khar and brought the situation under control. The police said that the husband-wife duo was to leave their house around 9 am to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree but citing security reasons, the police requested them to stay at home.

“If they step out, the law and order situation may go out of hand,” said a police officer. To mock Ravi and Navneet, Shiv Sena workers had also brought an ambulance near their house with a message “reserved for Bunty and Bubli” pasted on it.

A worker said, “As soon as they step down to head towards Matoshree, we will give them ‘mahaprasad’ and send them in this ambulance.” Meanwhile, several Shiv Sena workers started camping outside Matoshree on Friday morning after Rana made the statement.