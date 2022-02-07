Shiv Sena workers tried to kill me: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

“I request Pune Police to use stringent sections of the IPC against the perpetrators,” he said.

In a letter addressed to Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that Shiv Sena workers attacked him with an intention to kill at the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday.

Somaiya has demanded stringent action against those responsible for the attack. He has also asked Gupta to take steps against PMC security officials for not ensuring adequate security arrangements.

The former BJP MP said that Shiv Sena workers pelted stones and attacked him with lathis.

“I request Pune Police to use stringent sections of the IPC against the perpetrators,” he said.

“As I have Z security, my office had in advance informed about my visit to Pune. Accordingly, police security should have been provided. Instead, the two police personnel at the Corporation venue did little to prevent the sainiks from assaulting me,” he said in the letter.

Somaiya said that when he entered the PMC, there were two people at the reception. But when he came out, a large number of Shiv Sena workers started attacking him. The BJP leader has submitted video clips of the incident as documentary proof.

He has also alleged that there was a connivance between the security staff and senior PMC officials.