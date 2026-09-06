Sena workers attack hospital staff over bill for man injured during Dahi Handi

Men form a sx-tier human pyramid to break a handi as they celebrate Dahi Handi on the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The police in Maharashtra have booked 17 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly assaulting the staff of a Palghar hospital after a dispute over a medical bill of Rs 19,866 for a 19-year-old man injured while participating in a Dahi Handi celebration.

According to the police, the man was admitted to the hospital around 8.30 pm on Saturday after sustaining injuries while participating in Dahi Handi held to mark Janmashtami.

The dispute allegedly began around 1.30 am on Sunday, when the hospital authorities asked the patient’s relatives to pay a bill of Rs 19,866 at the time of discharge. They had already paid Rs 10,000 and allegedly refused to pay the remaining amount.