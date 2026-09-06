Sena workers attack hospital staff over bill for man injured during Dahi Handi

The police in Maharashtra have booked 17 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly assaulting the staff of a Palghar hospital after a dispute over a medical bill of Rs 19,866 for a 19-year-old man injured while participating in a Dahi Handi celebration.
According to the police, the man was admitted to the hospital around 8.30 pm on Saturday after sustaining injuries while participating in Dahi Handi held to mark Janmashtami.
The dispute allegedly began around 1.30 am on Sunday, when the hospital authorities asked the patient’s relatives to pay a bill of Rs 19,866 at the time of discharge. They had already paid Rs 10,000 and allegedly refused to pay the remaining amount.
An argument broke out after hospital staff handed over the bill. According to the police, some of the Shiv Sena workers allegedly verbally abused the hospital staff, following which the Sena’s Palghar city chief, Rahul Gharat, allegedly slapped a male staff member at the reception. A woman staff member present at the reception immediately intervened, a police officer said.
“Based on a complaint lodged by the hospital staff, a case has been registered against 17 people, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Shankhe and Palghar city chief Rahul Gharat, under sections pertaining to assault and the relevant section of the Medical Services Protection Act as the incident occurred inside the hospital premises. There is no damage or loss to property,” said Senior Inspector Kishor Manbhav.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More