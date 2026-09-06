Sena workers attack hospital staff over bill for man injured during Dahi Handi

The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar booked the ruling Shiv Sena’s district and city chiefs and 15 workers in connection with the incident.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 6, 2026 05:33 PM IST
Men Govinda participants form a Six-tier human pyramid to break a handi as they celebrate the Dahi Handi on the occasion of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami festival, Dadar, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)Men form a sx-tier human pyramid to break a handi as they celebrate Dahi Handi on the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
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The police in Maharashtra have booked 17 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly assaulting the staff of a Palghar hospital after a dispute over a medical bill of Rs 19,866 for a 19-year-old man injured while participating in a Dahi Handi celebration.

According to the police, the man was admitted to the hospital around 8.30 pm on Saturday after sustaining injuries while participating in Dahi Handi held to mark Janmashtami.

The dispute allegedly began around 1.30 am on Sunday, when the hospital authorities asked the patient’s relatives to pay a bill of Rs 19,866 at the time of discharge. They had already paid Rs 10,000 and allegedly refused to pay the remaining amount.

An argument broke out after hospital staff handed over the bill. According to the police, some of the Shiv Sena workers allegedly verbally abused the hospital staff, following which the Sena’s Palghar city chief, Rahul Gharat, allegedly slapped a male staff member at the reception. A woman staff member present at the reception immediately intervened, a police officer said.

“Based on a complaint lodged by the hospital staff, a case has been registered against 17 people, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Shankhe and Palghar city chief Rahul Gharat, under sections pertaining to assault and the relevant section of the Medical Services Protection Act as the incident occurred inside the hospital premises. There is no damage or loss to property,” said Senior Inspector Kishor Manbhav.

Also Read | 7-year-old boy killed in Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai; 32 injured

Another police officer said the Shiv Sena district chief, along with other party workers, entered the emergency ward and allegedly argued with doctors and hospital staff over the treatment expenses.

The staff subsequently asked them to clear the outstanding bill and handed them a printed copy of the bill, following which the group allegedly became angry and assaulted the staff.

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The police are examining CCTV footage from the hospital. The footage shows one of the accused slapping a receptionist who had intervened during the argument.

As the charges in the case are bailable, no arrests have been made so far. The police said they will serve notices to the accused and are collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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