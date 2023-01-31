Shiv Sena workers barge into MHADA office in Mumbai after Anil Parab’s office receives demolition notice

Several Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) workers Tuesday barged into the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) office in Mumbai to protest against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and MHADA officials after the office premises of Sena MLC Anil Parab in the MHADA colony in Bandra east was issued a demolition notice.

The Sena workers and Parab alleged that MHADA acted at the behest of Somaiya and despite an application for regularisation of the premises, the MHADA rejected it.

According to Parab, the site at the MHADA residential premises in Kalanagar, was the society office of the two MHADA buildings and later when Parab became the MLC, the residents allowed him to use it as his public relations office.

However, in 2019 when he became a minister, Somaiya filed a complaint and alleged that the office is illegal. Later, in 2021, the Lokayukta issued an order to raze the office.

Parab had approached the Bombay High Court and had applied for the regularisation of the structure with the MHADA too. However, the MHADA rejected the application and issued a notice stating that the illegal structure would be razed on January 31. But even before they could do so, Parab razed it himself on Monday.

On Monday, Somaiya had tweeted that he would visit the site on January 31. “#AnilParab illegal Office at MHADA Bandra East demolished today. I will visit the place tomorrow 12.30pm,” Somaiya tweeted, tagging Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

#AnilParab illegal Office at MHADA Bandra East demolished today I will visit the place tomorrow 12.30pm @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MP5MEFGFEA — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 30, 2023

On Tuesday, Parab held a press conference and dared Somaiya to visit the site and subsequently, hundreds of Sena workers and Parab’s supporters gathered at the site. “Somaiya said he will visit the site. Who is he to inspect the site? Is he the MHADA supervisor? He is nothing but an agent of a few builders. Let him come. The Shiv Sainiks and I are here for the residents of the MHADA building whose society office was demolished because of Somaiya,” Parab said.

Meanwhile, Somaiya, who was on his way to Bandra, was stopped by the police to avoid any kind of untoward incident. After a discussion with the police and the MHADA officials, he said, “I have discussed with the MHADA officials. The Lokayukta’s orders are being followed. The office has been demolished and MHADA has agreed to clear the other illegalities by taking the premises in their possession. Whatever irregularities remain, such as the electricity meter connection, will be taken care of by the MHADA officials and action will be taken against Anil Parab under the MRTP Act which the officials have promised me.”

Although Somaiya did not advance towards the site, several Shiv Sena workers barged into the MHADA office while many others raised slogans outside the office premise. Parab and other Sena leaders too reached the MHADA office and met the officials.

While walking in, Parab asked the Sena workers to keep calm and appealed to the police to not use force. “I am going inside to meet MHADA officials, it is important to take some clarification from them,” he said.