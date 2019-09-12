Shiv Sena weighs rural seats for Aaditya Thackeray

The Shiv Sena is considering a few rural assembly constituencies from where Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray may contest the polls, apart from some seats in Mumbai.

Sena leaders said that Aaditya is keen to contest the assembly polls this time and several Sena ministers and legislators have offered their seats to Aaditya. Some of these seats are Digras in Yavatmal, Malegaon in Nashik, Kolhapur North and Jalgaon Rural seats in rural Maharashtra. The party is also looking at Worli, Sewri and Bandra (East) assembly seats in Mumbai.

However, the Sena has not yet made a formal announcement about Aaditya contesting the polls. “Though a formal announcement has not been made, it is almost final that he would contest the polls this time. We are considering seven-eight assembly seats from Mumbai and rural Maharashtra for him. The most suitable seat will be selected for him,” said a Sena office-bearer.

Another leader said that a section of leaders in the party feels that Worli is the safest seat for Aaditya. In July, Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir joined the Sena making it a safe seat for us as Ahir could have been the opposition candidate from Worli, the leader added.