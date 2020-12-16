Shiv Sena wants BMC tender for housekeeping, sanitation works in schools scrapped

The BMC's central purchase department had last month floated a tender for appointing contractors to carry out housekeeping and sanitation works in all civic body schools.

Alleging manipulation in contract conditions to favour certain companies, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday demanded that the tender floated by the BMC for housekeeping and sanitation works in municipal schools be cancelled.

In an education committee meeting, Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre alleged that the BMC’s tender has certain clauses favouring some companies. “The BMC is going to spend crores of public money on housekeeping and sanitation works in its schools. But the tender conditions are manipulative and have been made to suit certain firms. I have demanded that the tenders be cancelled. If the BMC staff is capable of taking care of cleaning works, why does the civic administration want to spend so much money?”asked Mhatre, who received support from Sena corporator Subhda Gudekar.

Following Mhatre’s demand, Education Committee chairperson Sandhya Doshi asked the civic administration to submit a reply in the next meeting.

The BMC’s central purchase department had last month floated a tender for appointing contractors to carry out housekeeping and sanitation works in all civic body schools. As per estimates, the work will cost about Rs 303 crore. There are about 450 municipal school buildings across the city.

Earlier, Sena MLA and whip Sunil Prabhu had written to Urban Development Minister Ekanath Shinde alleging malpractice in the same contract. In his letter, Prabhu had said that the BMC could have bifurcated the contract rather than combining housekeeping and sanitation works for all schools in one.

“This has led to inflated costs. Also, the contract terms and conditions are favouring certain contractors. The BMC’s own insecticide and solid waste management departments can handle the sanitation work, then why does the administration want to appoint another contractor?” the letter had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.