Shiv Sena got 18 MPs elected to Lok Sabha using Modi’s name: Chandrakant Patil

Slamming estranged ally Shiv Sena, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil Wednesday claimed the former got 18 Members of Parliament elected to Lok Sabha in the 2019 general polls in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patil was addressing party workers at Phaltan in Maharashtra. “The Sena got 18 members elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the name of Modi. They had to use Modiji in their campaign to get public support and votes for the candidates. Strangely, Sena, which betrayed the public mandate to join hands with Congress and NCP to form the government in Maharashtra, is now talking big,” Patil said.

Criticising Shiv Sena for its “overconfidence” and “overprojection”, Patil said, “Now they (Shiv Sena) are saying Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Prime Minister of India.”

Patil added, “In the last two years, Modi’s leadership saw India effectively tackle the Covid-19 pandemic which earned appreciation from across the world. Whereas, in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not even step inside the state government headquarters and confined himself to his official residence Matoshree.”

Claiming that BJP will remain to be the most preferred party in the Centre and the state, Patil said, “Irrespective of Sena’s big talks, the fact is BJP has reached out to the people during the pandemic. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has toured the entire Maharashtra to understand people’s problems and find solutions.”

Ridiculing other parties, Patil said, “The Trinamool Congress is projecting its party president and West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the next PM and the name of NCP president Sharad Pawar is always in the race for PM.”