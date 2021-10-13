Shiv Sena unlikely to invite Ramdas Kadam for Dussehra rally

Days after purported audio clips of Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam went viral, the party is unlikely to invite the former minister for the Dussehra rally that will be held at Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion in Mumbai on October 15.

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena MP and party’s chief spokesperson, said the Dussehra rally is being held at Shanmukhanand Hall with 50 per cent capacity. “Limited people will be given entry. Around 1300 people will be allowed to enter the hall. Uddhav ji (Thackeray) will address Shiv Sainiks and the entire state… I am not sure if Ramdas Kadam is invited or not,” Sawant told mediapersons.

In the last few weeks, a series of audio clips of conversations that Kadam purportedly had with one of his associates showed him expressing happiness over the action initiated by various authorities over the alleged illegal constructions of minister Anil Parab in Ratnagiri and Mumbai. Kadam is also purportedly heard speaking about how he was planning to meet BJP leaders including Pravin Darekar and Kirit Somaiya, who have been relentlessly attacking the Sena.

Sources in the Sena said that it is an indoor event and only a limited number of ministers and leaders will be invited. “It is not possible to invite everyone. So, Kadam may be dropped from the list of invited leaders and functionaries,” said a Sena leader, adding that the party may also not invite former Union minister Anant Geete, who recently called NCP chief Sharad Pawar a “backstabber”.

The leader said that with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections slated early next year, Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to speak on the party’s plan to retain control of the civic body.