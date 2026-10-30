How murdered Sena (UBT) worker’s family tracked clues from AI, shoes

After a month of fending off allegations about her involvement in the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) worker Pradeep Purnekar, former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde, a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, resigned as the district chief of the party’s women’s wing on Thursday.

Her resignation is set to hurt Eknath Shinde at a time when he is caught in a political tussle both within the Mahayuti and with the Sena UBT. Thane is Shinde’s political base, and it is from here that Shinde rose up the ranks of the Sena before splitting it. He is currently the district’s guardian minister.

A crucial part in keeping the heat on over the murder of Purnekar, the Sena (UBT)’s vibhag pramukh who was killed at his Thane office on September 29, was played by his son Ram and niece Khushboo.

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At a press conference Wednesday where the family of Purnekar was present, UBT leader Rajan Vichre said that what 23 police officers in the SIT formed to probe the case had not done, Ram and Khushboo Purnekar had. Also present was Purnekar’s wife Vijeta, making her first public appearance.

Ram, 25, who was in the Merchant Navy till last year, and Khushboo, 29, a pilot and social media content producer, have been at the forefront questioning the Thane City police probe, using CCTV footage from the day of the murder, reportedly accessed from various spots in Thane, and creating presentations using AI to make their case before the police.

Though the Thane City police arrested five men who allegedly shot Purnekar, the family has accused it of not being able to zero in on the “masterminds” even a month after the murder. The SIT has also yet to establish the motive behind the killing. Meenakshi and her husband, Rajendra, named by the family as having planned the killing, have denied the allegations.

Police have questioned Rajendra eight times, for 50 hours, and called Meenakshi in on Tuesday. However, the police have been tight-lipped about what emerged from the questioning. Joint Commissioner (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale told The Indian Express that the investigation is on.

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Ram told The Indian Express that it has been a difficult month as on one hand he had to deal with the grief of losing his father and later had to gather ‘evidence’ to prove their allegations.

He said they did not “interfere” with the police probe at the start. “We told officers we trusted them. They arrested the shooters and we thought that the next logical thing was arresting the masterminds. However, they kept delaying that step.”

His suspicions were strengthened, he said, after the police “failed to act” even when Khushboo and he told them that they had heard that Rajendra had met the accused hours before the murder and gave police the location. While the police denied any such meeting, the siblings say they found CCTV footage of the same.

“That was the moment we lost trust in the police. We decided to go public with what we found,” he said.

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What CCTV footage showed

In the press conference, holding a tablet in his left hand, Ram pointed at the people seen in the footage on the TV and identified each of them.

In the footage, a person resembling Rajendra is seen having tea with people. His siblings allege that they are the accused who were arrested in the case.

He also pointed to a helmet-wearing man leaving the spot after the murder, claiming he was wearing the same clothes as Rajendra had been seen wearing earlier while having tea.

Flanked by Khushboo, Ram also used AI to put a helmet on Rajendra’s head and compared it with the biker. He also zoomed into the image to show both were wearing the same loafers.

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“When Rajendra Shinde was called for questioning, he would always appear in T-shirts and slippers, who is quite unlike him. I later realized that since he was captured wearing a shirt, he avoided it and wore loose T-shirts to avoid showing his body structure,” Ram said.

“The fifth accused that the police claim is Amit Singh is a “dummy” and it is actually Rajendra Shinde,” Khusbhoo alleges while showing a photograph of Singh and claiming differences in body structure between him and the biker.

He said that being a content producer, Khushboo helped present the information they had collected “in an effective manner”.

Ugale said, “We have the videos they have provided and we are investigating the matter.”

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Ram, who has 37,600 followers on Instagram, and Khushboo, who has 11,200, have also been constantly uploading reels and stories regarding their protests for “justice”.

After the family and UBT supporters blocked Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday and came in for criticism for inconveniencing thousands of motorists, Ram put up a story “apologizing to the common man” saying they “understand their pain but are helpless in this situation.”

The two use some of the same songs widely used during the protests at Jantar Mantar earlier this year, and their posts include Ram being picked up by the police with tears in his eyes and police dragging the protesters.

Ram said he had planned to return to his Merchant Navy job. “But now I have put my dreams on hold till we get justice for my late father.”