Party seeks SIT probe | ‘Tip of iceberg’: Sena (UBT) targets Shinde’s dept on corruption allegations

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Thursday levelled a series of corruption allegations against agencies under the Urban Development Department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming that irregularities in bodies such as CIDCO, the BMC and the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation had caused losses of hundreds of crores of rupees to the state exchequer.
Raising the issue during a long-duration debate in the Legislative Council, Parab demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged irregularities. The government is expected to respond to the debate on Friday.
Parab alleged that around 100 illegal stone quarries were operating in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas, causing significant revenue losses to the state.
“In the Panvel-Uran belt alone, there are about 80 quarries, but only two have environmental clearances. The rest are operating illegally. In areas such as Kharghar and Valvali near Panvel, more than 25 quarries are running without permissions. Despite this, the government has not taken action,” Parab said.
The Sena (UBT) leader further alleged irregularities in works related to the Navi Mumbai International Airport being executed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).
Parab also alleged irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Project Affected Persons (PAP) housing scheme.
Citing an example from Andheri, he claimed that while 144 families were eligible for rehabilitation under the scheme, some BMC officials allegedly pressured 24 families to vacate their homes after telling them they were ineligible and paid them Rs 5–10 lakh to leave.
“Later, these 24 homes were allotted to other beneficiaries by showing them as PAPs and amounts ranging between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 60 lakh were allegedly collected for each allotment,” he said.
He also claimed irregularities in the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) process in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.
“These cases are only the tip of the iceberg. The government should constitute an SIT to investigate corruption in the Urban Development Department,” Parab said.
The government is expected to respond to the allegations when it replies to the debate in the Legislative Council on Friday.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram