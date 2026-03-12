Party seeks SIT probe | ‘Tip of iceberg’: Sena (UBT) targets Shinde’s dept on corruption allegations

Anil Parab alleged that around 100 illegal stone quarries were operating in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas, causing significant revenue losses to the state. (Source: FB)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Thursday levelled a series of corruption allegations against agencies under the Urban Development Department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming that irregularities in bodies such as CIDCO, the BMC and the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation had caused losses of hundreds of crores of rupees to the state exchequer.

Raising the issue during a long-duration debate in the Legislative Council, Parab demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged irregularities. The government is expected to respond to the debate on Friday.

Parab alleged that around 100 illegal stone quarries were operating in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas, causing significant revenue losses to the state.