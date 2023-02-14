scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Shiv Sena (UBT) removes Pandurang Sakpal as south Mumbai vibhag pramukh

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday removed Pandurang Sakpal as the party’s South Mumbai vibhag pramukh, replacing him with Anand Shinde.

A staunch Sena loyalist, Sakpal was considered close to party founder Balasaheb Thackeray and was the South Mumbai vibhag pramukh for a long time. The sudden shuffle has surprised many and there are also talks of internal rift.

Even as party functionaries claimed Sakpal’s exit was part of routine shuffle of office-bearers, there is speculation that he may have fallen out with Sena’s South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant. “It is not that only Sakpal has been replaced. In the past six-seven months, many new appointments have been done. This shuffle is done on routine basis to ensure every party functionary gets an opportunity,” a Sena (UBT) functionary said, adding that last month three vibhag pramukhs were changed.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 05:29 IST
