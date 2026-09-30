Shiv Sena (UBT) leader shot dead in Thane, attackers on the run

Pradeep Purnekar, a Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) office-bearer from Ghodbunder, Thane, was shot on Tuesday night. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

A Shiv Sena (UBT) local Thane leader, Pradeep Purnekar, was shot at by some unidentified persons on Tuesday night in Thane, Maharashtra.

Following the incident, Purnekar, a Vibhag Pramukh, was rushed to the hospital on Ghodbunder Road with serious bullet injuries but died during treatment.

The local Kapurbawdi police station has registered an offence and is investigating the matter. An officer said that the incident took place at Ghodbunder road in Thane.

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“The accused were wearing a mask and fled from the spot. We are scanning CCTV cameras to track them down,” an officer said.

Multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused.