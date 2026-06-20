Shiv Sena (UBT) issues 24-hour ultimatum to 6 absent MPs: ‘If no response received…’

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to six MPs who failed to attend the party’s parliamentary meeting in Delhi, saying that if they failed to respond within 24 hours, the party would presume that they have voluntarily given up membership, paving the way for action under the anti-defection law.
The development comes amid reports that the six MPs—Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, and Omraje Nimbalkar—have moved to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha and initiated a process before Speaker Om Birla ahead of joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The notice, signed by Lok Sabha Chief Whip Anil Desai, was issued after only three of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s nine MPs, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje, attended the parliamentary party meeting held in Delhi on June 18.
“You remained absent from the meeting. You neither informed parliamentary party leader Arvind Sawant nor contacted me… regarding any reason for your absence,” the notice said, adding that the party considered their absence a violation of the party whip issued on June 16 directing all MPs to attend the meeting.
Shiv Sena (UBT) asked the MPs to submit an explanation within 24 hours, saying, “If no proper response or explanation is received from you within this period, I shall presume that you have voluntarily given up membership of Shiv Sena (UBT).”
The notice further warned that the MPs would be responsible for consequences under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection provisions.
Issue to land at Speaker’s doorstep
Sena (UBT) leaders said the party is now preparing to move legally against the rebel MPs before the Speaker. Sawant, Desai, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had met Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and urged him not to entertain any move by rebel MPs without first hearing the party.
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Constitutional experts have pointed out that while whips clearly apply inside Parliament, the legal applicability of a whip issued for an internal parliamentary party meeting remains contested and could become central to a future legal battle before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla or the courts.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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