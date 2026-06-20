Shiv Sena (UBT) issues 24-hour ultimatum to 6 absent MPs: ‘If no response received…’

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has stepped up the ante against six MPs amid the ongoing 'Operation Tiger' row. (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to six MPs who failed to attend the party’s parliamentary meeting in Delhi, saying that if they failed to respond within 24 hours, the party would presume that they have voluntarily given up membership, paving the way for action under the anti-defection law.

The development comes amid reports that the six MPs—Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, and Omraje Nimbalkar—have moved to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha and initiated a process before Speaker Om Birla ahead of joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.