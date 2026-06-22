After losing 6 MPs, Uddhav Thackeray attempts to prevent fresh Sena (UBT) defections

As the Eknath Shinde camp has made it clear that they will target MLAs and corporators next, Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting of Sena (UBT) leaders.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiJun 22, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Uddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has convened an emergency meeting after six MPs rebelled (File photo).
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Hours before six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are expected to formally switch allegiance to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Monday evening, party chief Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting of all party legislators. The move comes amid growing anxieties that the next phase of the Shinde camp’s ‘Operation Tiger’ will target the party’s remaining MLAs, MLCs, and municipal corporators.

Six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT)—Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Ashtikar, and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar—have broken away from the party leadership to support the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This is the most significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray since the original split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

By securing six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs, the Shinde faction has comfortably crossed the crucial two-thirds threshold required under anti-defection laws, legally insulating the breakaway group and paving the way to claim the parliamentary party identity.

A directive issued by the party on June 15 had originally scheduled a routine meeting of all Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party members from both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council at Shivalaya, opposite the Mantralaya in Mumbai, for 4 pm on Monday.

Shinde camp’s threat

Although the meeting was scheduled nearly a week before the rebellion emerged, it has gained significance following the split and increasing indications that the Shinde camp is now looking beyond MPs.

Leaders from the Shinde camp have made it clear that their efforts will not conclude with the parliamentary split. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who is regarded as close to Shinde, recently stated, “Forget about MPs; you won’t even have BMC corporators left.”

Earlier, Shinde himself indicated that their campaign was far from over, saying, “This is just a trailer; the real movie is yet to come.”

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Monday’s meeting is viewed as Thackeray’s first significant effort to reassure party legislators, prevent further defections, and keep the remaining members united.

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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