After losing 6 MPs, Uddhav Thackeray attempts to prevent fresh Sena (UBT) defections

Hours before six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are expected to formally switch allegiance to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Monday evening, party chief Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting of all party legislators. The move comes amid growing anxieties that the next phase of the Shinde camp’s ‘Operation Tiger’ will target the party’s remaining MLAs, MLCs, and municipal corporators.

Six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT)—Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Ashtikar, and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar—have broken away from the party leadership to support the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This is the most significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray since the original split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.