Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare’s security cover reduced after reviewing threat perception, HC told

The police Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that the security cover for Thane MP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Rajan Vichare was reduced after “due consideration at all levels”. They also requested the Court to dismiss Vichare’s plea seeking restoration of his security cover.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Thane City, Shrikant Paropkari, filed an affidavit in reply to Vichare’s plea and submitted that an inquiry was conducted to determine the threats faced by Vichare, after which the extent of police protection and its duration were decided.

Vichare has claimed his life has been “endangered to extract political upmanship by the state government”.

The Court had asked the government to produce a report of threat perceptions on which the decision to reduce Vichare’s security was taken.

On January 31, a division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik sought the state government’s response to Vichare’s plea.

Chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai for the state government had then submitted that Vichare’s security was not removed but only reduced.

The affidavit by the Thane police claimed that the decision to reduce Vichare’s security cover was taken after due consideration by various authorities including the police commissioner. The police denied the petitioner’s claim that the security cover was reduced in an arbitrary manner and without reason. DCP Paropkari called such allegations “baseless and incorrect”.

“A person is neither entitled to police protection as a matter of right nor can it be granted as a matter of course,” the Thane police said.

“The said protection was on the basis of a review about threat perception. Hence, whenever there is any threat perception, after considering the overall view only thereafter Police Protection is given to the said person either on-payment or non-payment. Therefore, the contention of the petitioner that his Police Protection has been deliberately reduced in order to cause harm to his life and property including his family members to be put in danger is absolutely incorrect and without any basis,” the affidavit stated and sought dismissal of Vichare’s plea.

The Court will hear the plea next on February 21.