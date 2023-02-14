scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare’s security cover reduced after reviewing threat perception, HC told

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Thane City, Shrikant Paropkari, filed an affidavit in reply to Vichare’s plea and submitted that an inquiry was conducted to determine the threats faced by Vichare, after which the extent of police protection and its duration were decided.

The Court had asked the government to produce a report of threat perceptions on which the decision to reduce Vichare’s security was taken.

The police Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that the security cover for Thane MP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Rajan Vichare was reduced after “due consideration at all levels”. They also requested the Court to dismiss Vichare’s plea seeking restoration of his security cover.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Thane City, Shrikant Paropkari, filed an affidavit in reply to Vichare’s plea and submitted that an inquiry was conducted to determine the threats faced by Vichare, after which the extent of police protection and its duration were decided.

Vichare has claimed his life has been “endangered to extract political upmanship by the state government”.

The Court had asked the government to produce a report of threat perceptions on which the decision to reduce Vichare’s security was taken.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help

On January 31, a division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik sought the state government’s response to Vichare’s plea.

Chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai for the state government had then submitted that Vichare’s security was not removed but only reduced.

The affidavit by the Thane police claimed that the decision to reduce Vichare’s security cover was taken after due consideration by various authorities including the police commissioner. The police denied the petitioner’s claim that the security cover was reduced in an arbitrary manner and without reason. DCP Paropkari called such allegations “baseless and incorrect”.

Advertisement

“A person is neither entitled to police protection as a matter of right nor can it be granted as a matter of course,” the Thane police said.

“The said protection was on the basis of a review about threat perception. Hence, whenever there is any threat perception, after considering the overall view only thereafter Police Protection is given to the said person either on-payment or non-payment. Therefore, the contention of the petitioner that his Police Protection has been deliberately reduced in order to cause harm to his life and property including his family members to be put in danger is absolutely incorrect and without any basis,” the affidavit stated and sought dismissal of Vichare’s plea.

More from Mumbai

The Court will hear the plea next on February 21.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 19:25 IST
Next Story

Survey: EU’s influence surging in Southeast Asia

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close