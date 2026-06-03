Sena (UBT) demands probe into Ladki Bahin after 80 lakh beneficiaries found ineligible

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday demanded an inquiry into the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana after the Maharashtra government said nearly 80 lakh beneficiaries had been found ineligible during a verification exercise.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party alleged that the scheme was used to influence voters ahead of the Assembly elections and claimed that large sums of public money were disbursed to ineligible beneficiaries.

Referring to the government’s recent scrutiny of beneficiaries, the editorial questioned why verification procedures were not completed before benefits were released. It alleged that the scheme was implemented in haste ahead of the elections and demanded accountability from those responsible for approving payments to ineligible beneficiaries.