Amid fresh defection claims by Shinde Sena, Uddhav Thackeray calls all Sena UBT MPs to Mumbai

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Amid fresh claims by leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena that some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are preparing to switch sides, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called all party MPs to Mumbai for a meeting on Sunday at Matoshree.
Party sources said all Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to remain in Mumbai on Saturday and Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with them on Sunday. Saturday also coincided with the birthday of Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, with party leaders gathering in Mumbai through the day.
The meeting comes amid renewed political speculation over alleged attempts by the Shinde Sena to engineer a split in Sena (UBT)’s parliamentary wing.
Sena (UBT) currently has nine Lok Sabha MPs and any breakaway group would require support of at least six MPs — two-thirds of the parliamentary party — to avoid disqualification under anti-defection provisions.
The speculation intensified on Saturday after Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav claimed that “Operation Tiger” was nearing completion.
“Operation Tiger is at the verge of completion. Whenever Shinde ji wants it to happen, it will be accomplished immediately,” Jadhav said.
State minister Bharat Gogawale also indicated that leaders from the rival camp were in touch with the party.
“If any leaders are coming to us, we will welcome them. Now it is high time. Some leaders have already made up their mind and many more will join soon,” Gogawale said.
Political attention is now focused on how many MPs attend Sunday’s meeting, especially after repeated claims by leaders from the Shinde camp that some Sena (UBT) MPs are in contact with them.
Responding to the claims, Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve dismissed the speculation and said similar claims had been circulating for a long time.
“Talk about some MPs being in touch with Shiv Sena has been going on for months, almost two years. I do not think it makes any sense,” Danve said.
At least two Sena (UBT) MPs also publicly rejected the claims made by the Shinde camp.
Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar said reports of MPs preparing to leave were baseless and there was no question of such a move on his part.
Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje also denied the speculation and said he would remain with the party.
“I will not go anywhere. I will always be with Uddhav Thackeray,” Waje said.
Sena (UBT) leaders said reports of an imminent split were being exaggerated and pointed out that a section of the party’s MPs remain firmly aligned with Matoshree, making any immediate breakaway difficult.
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