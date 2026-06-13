Amid fresh defection claims by Shinde Sena, Uddhav Thackeray calls all Sena UBT MPs to Mumbai

Sources said all party Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to remain in Mumbai on Saturday and Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with them on Sunday. (File Photo)

Amid fresh claims by leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena that some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are preparing to switch sides, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called all party MPs to Mumbai for a meeting on Sunday at Matoshree.

Party sources said all Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to remain in Mumbai on Saturday and Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with them on Sunday. Saturday also coincided with the birthday of Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, with party leaders gathering in Mumbai through the day.

The meeting comes amid renewed political speculation over alleged attempts by the Shinde Sena to engineer a split in Sena (UBT)’s parliamentary wing.