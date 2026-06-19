Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Live Updates: Foundation day switch deferred, but trouble brews for Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Cheif Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Source: Express Archives)

Despite a growing buzz over a possible switch by six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, who would formally join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during the party’s 60th foundation day celebrations on Friday, the move has been put on hold, PTI reported citing sources. This comes after growing signs of a split within Uddhav Thackeray’s party after the MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi and were served show-cause notices.

What happened? The crisis within Shiv Sena (UBT) escalated on Thursday after six Lok Sabha MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray in New Delhi despite a party whip. The absent MPs were Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil and Omraje Nimbalkar, who were later served show-cause notices, warning of a rift within the party and fuelling speculation of a split. Reacting to the revolt, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said those betraying their party must face consequences. “In every party, whoever is dishonest, whether in Congress, whether in the Aam Aadmi Party, whether in Shiv Sena, or in Nationalist Congress Party, they deserve to be dealt with in this same language,” he told PTI.

Story continues below this ad Rebels cite leadership problems: According to sources, the MPs have blamed the functioning of the party leadership for their decision to break ranks. In their proposed communication to the Speaker, they are expected to point to a pattern of leaders leaving the party amid disagreements, including Narayan Rane’s exit in 2005, Raj Thackeray’s departure in 2006 and Eknath Shinde’s rebellion in 2022. Live Updates Jun 19, 2026 09:44 AM IST ‘Gaddari’: Sanjay Raut slams Y+ security for 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday attacked the Maharashtra government after it moved to provide Y+ security cover to six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, questioning why the ruling alliance was extending protection to leaders of a party it had publicly claimed did not have the strength to create unrest in the state. “If Shiv Sena (UBT) has no strength, then remove their security and see what happens,” Raut said, amid developments that suggest the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is set to lose six MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Read Here Jun 19, 2026 09:43 AM IST 'BJP has no role in Shiv Sena rift': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday distanced the BJP from the rebellion by several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, saying the matter was an internal issue between the two Shiv Sena factions. "The BJP has no role in this. It is not our matter. This is between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), and it has been going on for a long time. Ask Shinde ji and Uddhav ji about it," Joshi said, reacting to the escalating rift within the party. Jun 19, 2026 09:22 AM IST As Eknath Shinde strikes one more time, will NDA equations shift again? With six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs being a no-show at the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday and getting served with a show-cause notice, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is heading towards a split. The MPs who skipped the meeting of the parliamentary party are Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, and Omraje Nimbalkar. They are likely to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and make a formal claim for a merger with the Shiv Sena on June 21 or June 22, The Indian Express has learnt. In the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant is the leader. Read Here

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