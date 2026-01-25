Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators from Kalyan East untraceable, party leaders claim they have filed missing complaint

The formal group registration of corporators was held at the Konkan divisional commissioner’s office, where corporators from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the MNS were present together.

Four newly elected corporators of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from Kalyan East have been untraceable for the past few days, prompting the party’s district leadership to approach the police, claimed a Sena UBT leader.

The missing persons complaint was lodged at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan by Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief Sharad Patil, who sought a technical probe into the matter, including examination of CCTV footage and call detail records, the party leaders claimed.

Patil said that two of the four corporators fall within his jurisdiction, and that concern for their safety led him to formally approach the police. “After instructions from the party leadership, we decided to lodge a complaint. If the corporators are safe, they should come forward and clarify their position before the media,” he said.