Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators from Kalyan East untraceable, party leaders claim they have filed missing complaint

Four newly elected corporators of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from Kalyan East have been untraceable for the past few days, prompting the party’s district leadership to approach the police, claimed a Sena UBT leader.
The missing persons complaint was lodged at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan by Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief Sharad Patil, who sought a technical probe into the matter, including examination of CCTV footage and call detail records, the party leaders claimed.
Patil said that two of the four corporators fall within his jurisdiction, and that concern for their safety led him to formally approach the police. “After instructions from the party leadership, we decided to lodge a complaint. If the corporators are safe, they should come forward and clarify their position before the media,” he said.
The development comes amid heightened political activity in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) following post-election realignments. Earlier this week, five corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, extended support to the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, strengthening the ruling alliance’s numbers in the civic body.
The formal group registration of corporators was held at the Konkan divisional commissioner’s office, where corporators from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the MNS were present together. The move altered the post-poll arithmetic and added momentum to negotiations over the mayor’s post.
In the recently held KDMC elections, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party with 53 seats, followed by the BJP with 50. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 11 seats, while the MNS won five, Congress two and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP one, in the 122-member House.
