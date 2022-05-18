scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Shiv Sena to field two candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, seeks MVA allies’ support for second candidate

Sources said that the party is likely to repeat Sanjay Raut for the Rajya Sabha election. For the second seat, the party has indicated to Sambhaji Chhatrapati to join it to get a nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

Written by Vishwas Waghmode | Mumbai |
May 18, 2022 4:57:26 am
The Rajya Sabha elections for the six seats have been announced by the Election Commission of India as the term of sitting Rajya Sabha members will end in July.

In a significant move, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced that it would field two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections that are slated to be held on June 10. The party said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders will sit together to formulate a strategy to ensure the victory of the Sena’s second candidate.

This essentially means that the Sena would not extend support to Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a former Rajya Sabha MP nominated by the President in June 2016, who has decided to contest the election as an Independent and sought excess votes of all political parties in the state.

Anil Parab, Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader said that the party would field two candidates for Rajya Sabha polls. “I can say that Sena’s second candidate will win the Rajya Sabha election,” he added while speaking to the media persons.

When asked about the NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s recent statement of extending support and excess votes of MVA to Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Parab said, “All three parties will sit together and an MVA candidate from Sena will be fielded. The senior leaders of all three parties will formulate a strategy on ensuring the victory of the second Sena candidate. But I am confident that Sena’s second candidate will win the election.”

The Rajya Sabha elections for the six seats have been announced by the Election Commission of India as the term of sitting Rajya Sabha members will end in July. These include Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena, Praful Patel from NCP, P Chidambaram from Congress and Piyush Goyal and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme from BJP. Sources in the Sena said that the MVA’s fourth and Sena’s second candidate can win the election going by the strength of the legislators in the Legislative Assembly.

