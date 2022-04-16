Shiv Sena to hold aarti at Mumbai temple today

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Shiv Sena has organised a maha aarti in Dadar on Saturday. Sena leaders said the programme has been organised at the Hanuman temple built by Prabodhankar Thackeray five decades ago.

By choosing this temple for maha aarti, Shiv Sena seems to be sending out a message to MNS that they have inherited the legacy of Prabodhankar and Balasaheb Thackeray. On its part, the MNS has been saying it will organise Hanuman Chalisa recital outside mosques if loudspeakers were not removed from the latter by May 3.

“We have organised the programme at 6pm tomorrow at Hanuman temple in Dadar. We will pray to Lord Hanuman to reduce unemployment and check the rising fuel prices in the country,” said Sena MLA from Dadar, Sada Sarvankar, even as MNS chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to perform a maha aarti at a Hanuman temple on Kumthekar Road in Pune the same day.

A Sena leader said it celebrates Hanuman Jayanti in its shakhas every year. “This year too, as per our tradition, Shiv Sena will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti at various places. Though some people have started believing in Hanuman now, Shiv Sena celebrates Hanuman Jayanti every year,” he said, taking a swipe at MNS.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray also took a dig at his uncle, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, for issuing an ultimatum on loudspeakers at mosques, “Rather than commenting on the issue, rising fuel prices and inflation must be discussed through loudspeakers. They must explain why the prices of fuel have gone up…,” said Aaditya.