Shiv Sena to field candidates against BJP in Goa

A MONTH after the announcing alliance with BJP in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it would field candidates against BJP in both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

“Though we have an alliance with BJP in Maharashtra, we will contest both seats against BJP in Goa. Shiv Sena’s state chief Jitesh Kamat will contest from the North Goa constituency while state deputy chief Rakhi Prabhudesai will contest from South Goa constituency,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Raut added that the Sena is also planning to field a candidates against BJP in the bypoll to Mandrem Assembly seat. “We have decided to contest from Mandrem and will announce the candidate soon,” he said.

Earlier, during the Goa Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena had formed an alliance with Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) led by former RSS Goa chief Subhash Velingkar. GSM has announced candidates for three Assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held. “We will try to figure out a middle path by talking to them,” said Raut.

Last month, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.