Shiv Sena to CM Devendra Fadnavis: Come clean on Navi Mumbai ‘land scam’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

TWO days after the Congress levelled allegations against the state government of a land scam in Navi Mumbai, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to come clean on the matter, or else induct former revenue minister Eknath Khadse, who had to resign amid similar allegations, back into the state cabinet.

“Khadse was asked to resign following a land scam as Fandavis wanted to have clean and transparent governance. Now, Khadse will have to be inducted into the state cabinet or Fadnavis will have to come clean before the people of the state,” said an editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana.

In June 2016, Khadse resigned after allegations of impropriety surfaced against him in a land deal made by his family in Pune. The editorial said the CMO is at the centre of the decision pertaining to a prime plot of land, measuring 24 acres, near the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.

“The builders have taken over the land meant for the project affected people of the Koyna dam. The government had formulated rules to give agricultural land to PAPs. As per the norms, the farmers can’t sell the land for ten years but the builders got this prime land easily,” said the editorial.

