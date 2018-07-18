Shiv Sena to BJP: Don’t suppress dairy farmers’ agitation, provide subsidy

Speaking about the reported threat to the life of Modi, the Sena said while strict guidelines were imposed on those wishing to visit him, the people of Nanar were being treated like insects. (Representational) Speaking about the reported threat to the life of Modi, the Sena said while strict guidelines were imposed on those wishing to visit him, the people of Nanar were being treated like insects. (Representational)

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday asked why the BJP-led state government that is prepared to spend crores on big projects such as the bullet train and the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway seems unable to give a nod for a subsidy to dairy farmers.

The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, said that the state government must focus on providing relief to the dairy farmers rather than suppressing their agitation.

“The Goa and Karnataka governments give Rs 5 subsidy per litre to dairy farmers. So, what’s wrong in Maharashtra farmers demanding the same? The Maharashtra government is spending crores on the bullet train, Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and metro rail projects. It is also taking a loan for the bullet train project but is refusing to giving subsidy to dairy farmers,” said the editorial.

Farmers’ organisations in the state have launched a protest to demand a hike of Rs 5 per litre as a subsidy.

As part of the protests, to stop the milk supply to cities such as Mumbai and Pune, activists have been emptying milk vans on the roads or distributing milk free of cost. The Saamana editorial further said that the dairy farmers’ fight is a matter of life and death. “The government is adamant about implementing the Nanar Refinery and Bullet train project. Where does it go when it comes to giving justice to the dairy farmers?” asked Sena.

