Shiv Sena to appoint 1 lakh shakha pramukhs, women office-bearers

In an attempt to expand its base in rural Maharashtra ahead of the state assembly polls, the Shiv Sena has decided to appoint 1 lakh shakha pramukhs in villages across the state by the end of July. Besides, the Sena is also likely to appoint equal number of women office-bearers in shakhas across the state.

According to Sena leaders, party chief Uddhav Thackeray launched ‘Majha Maharashtra, Bhagava Maharashtra’ (My Maharashtra, Saffron Maharashtra) campaign on Sena’s foundation day on Wednesday. “The campaign is part of rebuilding the organisation in rural parts. The party chief has asked us to do it in order to ensure the inclusive development of the village,” said Vishwanath Nerurkar, deputy leader of Sena.

“There are approximately 43,000 villages and 28,813 gram panchyats in the state with 2.27 lakh members of gram panchayats. At present, we have one shakha pramukh in each village. Now, the structure of the gram panchyat polls has changed in the last few years. There are average three to six divisions and multiple wards in villages. So, we will be appointing new shakha pramukhs, mahila sanghthaks (head of women wing) and other office-bearers without touching the existing shakha pramukhs for the divisions and wards,” Nerurkar said.

He added that as part of the campaign, one lakh shakha pramukhs and mahila sanghathaks each for every division will be appointed across the state. “Besides, we are also appointing up shakha pramukhs and up shakha sanghathaks in each ward,” he said.

“We have kept a target to complete the appointments before July 27, which is the birthday of Uddhav ji,” said Nerurkar.

Another Sena leader said most shakha pramukhs have not been changed for almost last three decades. “Balasaheb had given us a call in 1986 to go to rural parts. We appointed one shakha pramukh in each village and the exercise was completed in 1990. These shakha pramukhs have not been changed since then and the party is concentrated around that family. Those Shiv Sainiks who do not like shakha pramukhs go against the party during gram panchayat polls, which is affecting the party,” the leader added.