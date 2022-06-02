Shiv Sena members threatened Maharashtra BJP woman office-bearer, police not taking action: Ashish Shelar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Thursday alleged that Shiv Sena members had threatened his party’s woman office-bearer Divya Dhole for lodging a police complaint against them.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Mumbai, Shelar said: “BJP office-bearer Divya Dhole lodged a police complaint against one of the Shiv Sena functionaries for making offensive statements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the police paid no heed to this complaint, Shiv Sena members threatened Divya Dhole saying that her obscene and disgraceful morphed photos will be made viral.”

Shelar said that due to the police inaction, Dhole even made an appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but she did not get any response.

The former education minister added: “How the police work makes one wonder if they have been reduced to marbles which are meant for showcasing in front of the chief minister’s bungalow.”

“Does the CRPC (criminal procedure code) or the IPC (Indian Penal Code) exist in the state? One is left with no option but to raise such doubts. The complaint raised by one of our office bearers Divya Dhole, a highly-qualified activist working for the Dalit community, was ignored…. At whose behest are the police ignoring a genuine complaint. If women are treated in such a manner, it raises a question mark on the Thackeray government too.”

Shelar also asked if the state is governed by two different laws. “When anybody talks against the chief minister or against any leaders from the ruling government, non-bailable offences, imprisonment and assaults are meted out to the complainants. If anybody passes any comments against the prime minister, the Union home minister or the entire Hindu community, even if cases are filed, the accused receives support from the party (Shiv Sena).”

“If you speak against the chief minister, then imprisonment (awaits you), whereas, if you speak against the prime minister, you will be applauded. This has become the trend in the Thackeray regime,” he added.

As the state women’s commission is also not acting impartially in this matter, if it is referred to the central commission, one must not complain, Shelar said.