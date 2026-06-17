Shiv Sena UBT MPs News Live Updates: Sena (UBT) fears 2022 repeat amid Raut’s ‘Rs 15 crore’ MP buyout charge

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Amid growing speculations over a possible rebellion in Shiv Sena (UBT), senior party leader Sanjay Raut today drew a parallel with the recent dismantling of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and said there is no point in contesting elections if parties like TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) are split. Alleging that the Maharashtra MPs were being bought at Rs 15 crore, Raut said the people of the state will not remain quiet if the party’s 2022 split. “Uddhav Thackeray, Sena (UBT) workers have toiled hard to ensure the victory of the MPs. Resign if you want to switch sides,” said Raut as he lashed out at rebels.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s letter to Speaker: Amid reports of a probable split in the party, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has written to Speaker Om Birla, requesting him not to recognise any breakaway camp of the party in Parliament. It argued that the Constitution no longer grants legal recognition to a “split” in a political outfit. This comes at a time when rebel MPs are in Delhi and likely to meet the speaker. According to reports, these MPs would seek recognition as a separate group or a merger with another party in Lok Sabha.

Story continues below this ad The 2022 split: Fresh cracks in Shiv Sena (UBT) have surfaced nearly four years after Eknath Shinde walked out with MLAs in June 2022, triggering the split in the undivided Shiv Sena and eventually leading to the Election Commission recognising the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena. Live Updates Jun 17, 2026 12:27 PM IST Sena (UBT) urges Speaker Om Birla to deny recognition to rebel MPs Amid reports of a possible rebellion by a section of its Lok Sabha MPs, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has written to Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to recognise any breakaway faction of the party in Parliament, arguing that the Constitution no longer provides legal recognition to a “split” in a political party. The move is being seen as a pre-emptive attempt by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to block any repeat of the 2022 Eknath Shinde -style rebellion before rebel MPs formally approach the Speaker seeking recognition in the House. Jun 17, 2026 12:26 PM IST Mahrashtra MPs being bought at Rs 15 crore: Sanjay Raut Amid growing speculations over a possible rebellion in Shiv Sena (UBT), senior party leader Sanjay Raut today drew a parallel with the recent dismantling of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and said there is no point in contesting elections if parties like TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) are split. Alleging that the Maharashtra MPs were being bought at Rs 15 crore, Raut said the people of the state will not remain quiet if the party’s 2022 split. “Uddhav Thackeray, Sena (UBT) workers have toiled hard to ensure the victory of the MPs. Resign if you want to switch sides,” said Raut as he lashed out at rebels.

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