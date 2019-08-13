Shiv Sena slams Oppn for ‘playing politics’ over those hit by floods

Slamming opposition parties for politicising the floods in Western Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Monday accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his party of turning flood-affected people against the government.

Advertising

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on BJP’s Mahajanadesh Yatra when the flood situation became grave. There was criticism that chief minister was accompanied by a few ministers and members of the state administration. But he returned and has been making all attempts to control the flood situation, said the editorial.

“This natural disaster can be equated with Killari earthquake in Marathwada that took place around 25 years ago. Then, Sharad Pawar was the chief minister and entire state, leaving aside caste, religion and party differences had stood behind Pawar in facing the national disaster. Then, people were buried under the land and now people have been washed away in the water,” stated the editorial.

The editorial slammed opposition leaders from the Congress and NCP.

Advertising

“When Congress leaders like Nana Patole demanded to register cases against chief minister and his cabinet colleagues for ignoring the flood situation, it raises questions over his wisdom. Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhananjay Munde (opposition leaders) have been shamelessly trying to play politics about the people who have been washed away in the floods,” it added.

The Sena defended Fadnavis, who has been under attack over his handling of the floods. “The government does not mean only the chief minister but all the sections associated with it. It must be noted that elected representatives and political party activists work as government during such crisis,” said the editorial.