Shiv Sena silent on Bhujbal as Nashik Igatpuri Congress MLA joins party

Congress MLA Nirmala Gavit formally joined the Shiv Sena on Wednesday, a day after resigning as a member of the Legislative Assembly. Welcoming her into the party’s fold, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said induction of the Igatpuri MLA will strengthen the party in Nashik district.

“The party is expanding and many good leaders are joining the party. We will try to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra,” Uddhav said.

The Sena chief, however, refused to comment if NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal would join the party, even as Rashmi Bagal, NCP’s leader from Solapur, joined the Sena in Mumbai. “Every question will be answered at the appropriate time,” he said.

Last month, a section of Sena leaders and party activists had opposed Bhujbal’s entry into the party stating that it was Bhujbal who had got Sena supremo (late) Bal Thackeray arrested.

Reiterating that its alliance with the BJP was intact, the Sena chief said everything has been decided and hence the party was inducting leaders wherever it could ahead of the assembly polls. Asked about how many seats Sena would win in the assembly polls, he said, “I don’t play the guessing game and just work to win maximum seats. I have learnt it from Balasaheb.”