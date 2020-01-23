Shiv Sena show of strength on Balasaheb birth anniversary today

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

On the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on January 23, the party is preparing for a show of strength at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday. Party workers said the gathering will celebrate the fulfillment of Uddhav Thackeray’s promise to his father on installing a Sena CM in the state.

“Eleven senior Shiv Sainiks will felicitate Uddhav for fulfilling the promise given to Balasaheb,” said a leader. Party leaders said workers from across the state will attend the event.

Around 30 artists, including Shankar Mahadevan, Subodh Bhave and Avdhut Gupte are likely to perform at the event.

