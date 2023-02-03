Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut to take legal action against union minister Narayan Rane, BJP’s Kirit Somaiya

Hitting back at Union Minister Narayan Rane and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who have been making allegations against Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena UBT leader, and Rajya Sabha MP Friday said that he would drag the two BJP leaders to court for making false allegations against him and for defaming him.

“There are a couple of leaders in BJP like Narayan Rane and Kirit Somaiya, who think they are leaders. But I call them ‘Popatlal’. They do parroting for the party. They keep making frivolous and baseless allegations… I will take legal action against them. I will send defamation notices to them. Now enough is enough. I will fight a legal battle,” Raut said.

Raut’s lawyer Sarthak Shetty Friday said that he has also sent a defamation notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane for making defamatory, malicious, and false remarks about him at the Konkan Festival organised in Bhandup area on January 15.

During the festival Rane had said that he had made Raut a Rajya Sabha MP on the instructions of Bal Thackeray and for that, he had spent money since his name was not in the voters’ list.

“He said he made me an MP in 2004. If he made me an MP, then what Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb was doing? Tomorrow he might even say that he himself had appointed Balasaheb as Shiv Sena pramukh. That’s the only thing left now. He is saying that my name was not on the voters’ list. This is ridiculous. I have been voting for 25 years before being an MP. Am I a Bangladeshi or a Pakistani citizen? I am an Indian and a Maharashtrian. Why would I need all this?” Raut asked.

Stating that it was ridiculous of Rane to claim that he made him an MP, Raut said that “we all got all the positions because of Balasaheb and then Uddhav Thackeray”.

He further said that Rane should not speak lies for appeasing the BJP and warned of dragging him to court if he does not apologise.

Advertisement

“I am also filing a defamation notice against Somaiya. Not only me but many other Shiv Sainiks against whom he made baseless allegations will be filing cases. I want him to answer in court. He must prove the allegations he has made,” he said.

He also dared Rane to speak about Gautam Adani who is in news in the wake of the Hindenburg report and asked why he was not talking about the businessman despite being the union minister.

“This is about looting the country. The way the country is being looted and the BJP is silent is dangerous. Yesterday this man Siddiqui Kappan was released from jail. We won’t find even Rs 2,000 in his pocket but he was arrested for money laundering. Whereas there was crores of rupees shell company in this(Adani) matter,” Raut remarked.

Advertisement

Commenting on the Teachers’ and Graduates’ MLC elections, Raut said that the people have rejected the BJP. “There is only one seat which the BJP has won in the teachers’ and graduates’ constituency. The middle class and the educated people have rejected the BJP,” he said.